BTS' 'IDOL' music video hits 500 mln YouTube views
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The music video of K-pop super band BTS' hit song "IDOL" surpassed 500 million YouTube views Thursday, the band's fifth music video to accomplish the feat.
The hypnotic music video off the band's previous album "Love Yourself: Answer," released in August last year, hit the milestone early Thursday morning, according to Big Hit Entertainment.
BTS shortly released another version of the "IDOL" music video, featuring iconic American female rapper Nicki Minaj. The second music video also has garnered nearly 80 million YouTube views as of Thursday.
It is the band's fifth music video to have surpassed the 500 million mark, including "DNA," with more than 700 million hits, "Fire" and "Fake Love."
Upon its release last year, "IDOL" debuted at 11th on the highly competitive Billboard Hot 100 single chart and its album topped the Billboard 200 album chart.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. says it seeks elimination of N.K. WMDs that begins with freeze
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'
-
3
UNC seeks to include Japan as official member: sources
-
4
(LEAD) Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet says recent Kim-Trump meeting signals history of reconciliation, peace