Exports down 2.6 pct in first 10 days of July

All Headlines 08:55 July 11, 2019

SEJONG, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports sharply fell 2.6 percent in the first 10 days of July from a year earlier, customs data showed Thursday.

Exports of semiconductors, the country's single largest item for outbound shipments, dropped 25 percent over the cited period, the data showed.
