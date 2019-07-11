Exports down 2.6 pct in first 10 days of July
All Headlines 08:55 July 11, 2019
SEJONG, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports sharply fell 2.6 percent in the first 10 days of July from a year earlier, customs data showed Thursday.
Exports of semiconductors, the country's single largest item for outbound shipments, dropped 25 percent over the cited period, the data showed.
