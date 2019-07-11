(LEAD) Exports down 2.6 pct in first 10 days of July
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in paras 2-6; ADDS photo)
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEJONG, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 2.6 percent in the first 10 days of July mainly due to decreased shipments of semiconductors, one of the country's key items, customs data showed Thursday.
The country's exports stood at US$13.6 billion in the July 1-10 period, compared with $13.9 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
By product, exports of semiconductors and petroleum products fell 25 percent and 3 percent, respectively.
Meanwhile, outbound shipments of passenger cars and wireless communications devices jumped 24.2 percent and 18.9 percent, respectively, the data showed.
South Korea's shipments to the United States rose 11.2 percent, while its exports to China fell 13.2 percent. China and the U.S. are South Korea's top two trading partners.
South Korea imported goods worth $15.5 billion in the 10-day period, up 4 percent from a year earlier.
The country's exports fell 13.5 percent on-year to $44.18 billion in June, extending their on-year decline for the seventh consecutive month amid the prolonged trade row between the United States and China -- the world's top two economies -- and a drop in chip prices.
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. says it seeks elimination of N.K. WMDs that begins with freeze
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'
-
3
(LEAD) Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'
-
4
UNC seeks to include Japan as official member: sources
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet says recent Kim-Trump meeting signals history of reconciliation, peace