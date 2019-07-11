Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 July 11, 2019
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/20 Rain 30
Incheon 25/21 Rain 30
Suwon 28/20 Rain 30
Cheongju 27/21 Rain 30
Daejeon 27/21 Rain 30
Chuncheon 26/20 Rain 60
Gangneung 24/20 Rain 70
Jeonju 26/21 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 28/20 Sunny 20
Jeju 27/22 Sunny 20
Daegu 29/21 Cloudy 30
Busan 27/22 Cloudy 30
(END)
