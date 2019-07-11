Thursday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/20 Rain 30

Incheon 25/21 Rain 30

Suwon 28/20 Rain 30

Cheongju 27/21 Rain 30

Daejeon 27/21 Rain 30

Chuncheon 26/20 Rain 60

Gangneung 24/20 Rain 70

Jeonju 26/21 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 28/20 Sunny 20

Jeju 27/22 Sunny 20

Daegu 29/21 Cloudy 30

Busan 27/22 Cloudy 30

