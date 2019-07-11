Doosan Infracore opens engine training center in Vietnam
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co., South Korea's top construction equipment maker, said Thursday it has opened an engine training center in Vietnam to expand its presence in the Southeast Asian market.
The center in Ho Chi Minh City will provide services, including training programs related to its engine products for commercial vehicles, to Vietnamese customers, according to Doosan Infracore. The company plans to expand the center to become a training and distribution hub in the Southeast Asian market.
Doosan Infracore logged US$12 million in sales in Vietnam in 2017, and aims to raise the figure to $30 million by 2023.
Doosan Infracore was the first South Korean firm to produce diesel engines. Its engine business sector posted sales of 1 trillion won (US$849 million) and operating profit of 100 billion last year.
