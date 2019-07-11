Minister vows efforts to help Pyongyang-Washington talks produce practical progress
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said Thursday that South Korea will work hard to help upcoming working-level nuclear talks between North Korea and the United States produce practical progress in resolving the denuclearization conundrum.
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border in late June and agreed to resume working-level talks to discuss denuclearization within a few weeks.
"The government will make special efforts to lead the upcoming North Korea-U.S. working-level talks to produce practical progress in the resolution of the denuclearization problem," Unification Minister Kim said during a forum in Seoul.
"(We) will make continued efforts to play a positive and constructive role (on the matter) in close cooperation and communication with North Korea, the U.S., China and the international community," he added.
Referring to the recent trade disputes between the U.S. and China, the minister handling inter-Korean affairs also emphasized the importance of keeping them from negatively affecting global coordination to resolve the North's nuclear issue.
