Data shows Japanese firms illegally shipped strategic items to N. Korea: lawmaker
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- An opposition lawmaker claimed Thursday he has identified data from a Japanese agency showing that Japanese firms allegedly smuggled strategic items to North Korea that include hydrogen fluoride, a material subject to Tokyo's export curbs on South Korea.
The revelation came in an apparent bid to counter the suspicion raised by Japan that hydrogen fluoride shipped to South Korea from Tokyo was funneled to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. The material can be used to produce chemical weapons.
The South Korean government rebutted Japan's claim as groundless on Tuesday.
Japan began to restrict exports to South Korea of three high-tech materials used in smartphone displays and chips last week, in apparent response to the South Korean top court's order for Japanese firms to compensate victims of Tokyo's wartime forced labor.
Rep. Ha Tae-keung of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party claimed Japanese authorities uncovered suspected smuggling of strategic items by Japanese firms to North Korea, citing data from the Center for Information on Security Trade Control, a non-governmental organization in Japan that tracks data on export controls.
"Japan is making the preposterous claim that hydrogen fluoride imported by South Korea may have been illegally shipped to North Korea. But the Japanese data show that the smuggling of hydrogen fluoride to North Korea was caught in Japan," Ha told a press briefing at the National Assembly.
The data showed that a North Korean ship was caught shipping 50 kilograms of sodium fluoride at a port in Osaka in 1996 and another North Korean vessel was found shipping 50 kilograms of hydrofluoric acid at a Kobe port the same year.
A lyophilizer and a tank lorry were also illegally exported to North Korea in 2002 and 2008, respectively, it said.
The data cited by Ha could not be independently verified.
Japan's BS Fuji TV raised further questions about South Korea's management of strategic items on Wednesday, citing data from the Korean government over smuggled cases of such items over the past four years.
But the data actually listed cases in which the Korean authorities took administrative action against exporters who were caught illegally shipping strategic items.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. says it seeks elimination of N.K. WMDs that begins with freeze
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'
-
3
UNC seeks to include Japan as official member: sources
-
4
(LEAD) Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet says recent Kim-Trump meeting signals history of reconciliation, peace