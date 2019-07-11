Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
SEOUL -- The defense ministry on Thursday voiced strong opposition to an alleged push by the U.S.-led United Nations Command (UNC) to include Japan as an official member, saying that, according to U.N. Security Council resolutions, Tokyo is not entitled to such status.
According to sources, the UNC is seeking to include Japan as one of the UNC's "sending states," a move likely to inflame public sentiment in South Korea amid renewed historical tensions with Tokyo.
-----------------
Top presidential official visits U.S. to discuss Japan, N. Korea
WASHINGTON -- A top South Korean presidential official arrived in Washington on Wednesday to meet with U.S. officials over an escalating trade row with Japan as well as nuclear talks with North Korea.
Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office, made an unannounced visit to the U.S. capital as tensions between Seoul and Tokyo have spiked following Japan's new export curbs against South Korea.
-----------------
Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. hold phone talks over Japan's export curbs, N.K.
SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States have held phone talks to discuss Tokyo's recent export control measure against Seoul and diplomacy for North Korea's denuclearization, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
During the 15-minute talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday night, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha voiced concerns over Japan's restrictions on the exports of key high-tech materials to South Korea.
-----------------
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
SEOUL -- The United States Forces Korea (USFK) has said that North Korea's Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is capable of reaching anywhere in the U.S. mainland, its first official assessment of the long-range missile.
The Hwasong-15 ICMB that the communist country test-fired on Nov. 29, 2017, has an estimated range of 8,000 miles, or 12,874 kilometers, which is "capable of striking any part of the continental U.S.," according to the "2019 Strategic Digest," an annual publication by the USFK along with the United Nations Command and the Combined Forces Command.
-----------------
N. Korea's official newspaper highlights 'inseparable' relations with China
SEOUL -- North Korea's official newspaper highlighted its "inseparable" relations with China on Thursday as they mark the 58th anniversary of signing a mutual defense treaty.
The two countries signed the treaty on July 11, 1961, under which they are obliged to provide military and other assistance to each other, a deal seen as the bedrock of their strong alliance for decades.
-----------------
(LEAD) Exports down 2.6 pct in first 10 days of July
SEJONG -- South Korea's exports fell 2.6 percent in the first 10 days of July mainly due to decreased shipments of semiconductors, one of the country's key items, customs data showed Thursday.
The country's exports stood at US$13.6 billion in the July 1-10 period, compared with $13.9 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
-----------------
FDI pledges to S. Korea dip 37 pct in H1
SEJONG -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) pledged to South Korea in the first half of 2019 nosedived 37 percent on-year as the prolonged trade row between Washington and Beijing weighed on investor sentiment, data showed Thursday.
South Korea received US$9.87 billion worth of FDI commitments from January to June, plunging from the record high of $15.7 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
