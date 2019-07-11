Hyundai Motor launches entry SUV Venue in S. Korea
YONGIN, South Korea, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday launched the Venue sport utility vehicle in South Korea to absorb growing demand for recreational vehicles.
Hyundai expects the Venue SUV will further strengthen the Korean carmaker's SUV lineup, which is composed of the flagship Palisade, Santa Fe compact, Tucson subcompact and Kona entry models.
The Venue with a 1.6-liter gasoline engine is priced at 15 million won to 21 million won (US$13,000-$18,000). Its safety features include forward collision-avoidance assist, driver attention warning and lane keeping assist, the company said in a statement.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. says it seeks elimination of N.K. WMDs that begins with freeze
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'
-
3
UNC seeks to include Japan as official member: sources
-
4
(LEAD) Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet says recent Kim-Trump meeting signals history of reconciliation, peace