S. Korean shares up early Thursday morning on Fed chief's signal of rate cut
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Thursday morning, buoyed by signals from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that the U.S. is ready to cut interest rates.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 23.91 points, or 1.16 percent, to 2,082.69 as of 11:20 a.m.
Large caps were mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 1.98 percent, and global chipmaker SK hynix was up 2.88 percent.
In contrast, top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.36 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors was trading 1.63 percent lower.
POSCO, the No.1 steelmaker, advanced 0.84 percent.
Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, rose 1.73 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,175.60 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.1 won from the previous session's close.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. says it seeks elimination of N.K. WMDs that begins with freeze
-
2
UNC seeks to include Japan as official member: sources
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'
-
4
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
5
(LEAD) Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'