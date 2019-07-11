Fiscal easing eyed to lift S. Korea's 'low' growth: S&P economist
Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has room for aggressive fiscal easing to haul the economy out of a further slowdown amid concerns that the trade conflict between the United States and China may last longer than expected, an economist at S&P Global Ratings said Thursday.
"The first point I would make is that Korea needs to lift its growth. The growth is too low and you can see that because inflation is below Korea's target," Shaun Roache, chief Asia-Pacific economist at S&P Global Ratings, told a press conference.
The South Korean economy expanded at an annualized rate of 1.8 percent in the first quarter, far below the government's latest estimate of between 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent.
On a quarterly basis, Asia's fourth-largest economy unexpectedly contracted 0.4 percent due largely to a sharper-than-expected decline in exports and a drop in prices of semiconductors, a key export item.
South Korea's exports have dropped for seven consecutive months since December, taking a hit from the trade friction between the world's two largest economies, which are also the two biggest importers of South Korean products.
"Korea appears to be suffering from the trade-technology tension for sure. That tension has gotten worsen and we don't see any quick resolution. Investment could remain quite weak. As Korea is an open economy, manufacturing is important to Korea compared to other countries, so the relative impact on Korea tends to be larger," Roache said.
Early this week, S&P cut its growth outlook for Asia's fourth-largest economy to 2 percent from the 2.4 percent forecast made three months earlier.
"One of the main reasons for the downgraded growth (outlook) for this year was that first quarter was weak," he said.
Roache said the country may still reserve some tools, such as a rate cut, to delay or even avoid the oncoming winter, but warned that too much reliance on monetary policy could lead to other, possibly more serious problems.
"If you rely too much on monetary policy, you run into a couple of problems. The first is household debt. The second issue that Korea might start to face is that there is limited room to cut rates."
The Bank of Korea has kept its policy rate frozen at 1.75 percent since November, when it raised the key rate by 25 basis points.
A rate cut is considered a key monetary tool to boost growth, and the central bank is widely expected to resort to such a measure in the near future, probably next month.
However, the country's key rate is already significantly lower than that of the U.S., currently in a range of 2.25 percent and 2.5 percent. The U.S. Fed is also expected to slash its rate this month at the earliest.
Some raise concerns that the interest rate gap may fuel a capital outflow from the local financial market.
"Typically in previous recessions, the Bank of Korea has cut rates significantly. That option no longer exists," Roache said.
Instead, there still is room for a fiscal policy, he insisted.
"There is space for the government to do something, not just this year but in future years," he said.
Since April, the Seoul government has been awaiting parliamentary approval of the 6.7 trillion-won (US$5.7 billion) supplementary budget bill aimed at helping spur growth. But the bill is still pending at parliament due to a political rift.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
2
UNC seeks to include Japan as official member: sources
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. says it seeks elimination of N.K. WMDs that begins with freeze
-
5
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source