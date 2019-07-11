KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DaeduckElec 11,000 UP 200
IlyangPharm 25,200 UP 250
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,020 UP 150
SKC 40,650 UP 350
KSOE 114,500 UP 1,500
AK Holdings 43,850 UP 50
LOTTE 40,900 UP 500
Ottogi 682,000 UP 6,000
MERITZ SECU 5,310 UP 60
HtlShilla 84,000 UP 100
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,500 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 261,500 0
Kogas 43,700 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 90,600 UP 500
Hanmi Science 49,250 UP 1,400
GS Retail 39,150 UP 750
Hanssem 69,300 UP 600
Daesang 24,700 DN 250
ORION Holdings 17,400 UP 300
TONGYANG 1,780 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 26,850 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 7,150 UP 40
DB HiTek 13,450 DN 50
CJ 97,400 UP 2,300
JWPHARMA 29,700 UP 400
SBC 17,800 UP 150
BNK Financial Group 7,250 DN 50
emart 141,000 UP 2,500
LGInt 18,950 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 13,900 UP 250
LG Uplus 13,650 0
LG Display 16,800 0
BGF 6,850 UP 60
SKNetworks 5,470 UP 50
GS 51,200 UP 300
POSCO 237,000 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 108,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 30,650 UP 50
HankookShellOil 322,000 UP 1,500
KISWire 25,700 UP 50
(MORE)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
2
UNC seeks to include Japan as official member: sources
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. says it seeks elimination of N.K. WMDs that begins with freeze
-
5
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source