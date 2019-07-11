KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LotteFood 540,000 UP 1,000
KCC 260,000 0
AmoreG 63,300 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 139,000 UP 2,000
BukwangPharm 16,400 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 38,900 UP 1,000
TaekwangInd 1,338,000 DN 12,000
SsangyongCement 6,050 UP 120
KAL 28,450 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,860 UP 45
HANWHA LIFE 2,995 UP 5
NEXENTIRE 9,260 UP 160
CHONGKUNDANG 90,400 UP 1,100
DaelimInd 110,000 UP 1,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15800 UP450
KiaMtr 42,850 DN 100
LG Corp. 73,400 DN 1,700
SsangyongMtr 3,700 UP 90
BoryungPharm 12,200 UP 500
L&L 14,650 UP 400
NamyangDairy 557,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,300 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,300 UP 300
Shinsegae 269,000 DN 1,000
Nongshim 246,000 UP 2,500
SGBC 43,300 UP 700
Hyosung 72,800 UP 400
Binggrae 69,700 0
GCH Corp 23,000 UP 1,100
LotteChilsung 157,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,150 UP 150
SPC SAMLIP 98,300 UP 2,000
SAMSUNG SDS 214,500 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,100 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,070 UP 160
DB INSURANCE 53,300 UP 900
SLCORP 22,000 DN 500
Yuhan 230,500 UP 500
SamsungElec 46,200 UP 650
NHIS 14,300 UP 100
(MORE)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
2
UNC seeks to include Japan as official member: sources
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. says it seeks elimination of N.K. WMDs that begins with freeze
-
5
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source