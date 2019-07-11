KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SK Discovery 28,200 UP 1,650
LS 48,700 UP 2,000
GC Corp 115,500 DN 500
GS E&C 35,850 UP 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 34,050 UP 1,650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 231,000 DN 500
KPIC 126,500 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,600 UP 1,600
ShinhanGroup 44,300 UP 700
HITEJINRO 22,000 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 134,500 UP 3,500
DOOSAN 94,400 UP 1,300
Donga Socio Holdings 96,500 UP 1,600
SK hynix 75,500 UP 2,600
Youngpoong 705,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 49,500 UP 1,050
Hanwha 25,950 UP 50
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 242,000 DN 6,500
OCI 87,600 UP 400
HYUNDAI WIA 49,700 DN 50
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,200 UP 1,350
KorZinc 443,500 UP 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,680 UP 80
SYC 54,700 UP 100
Hanwha Chem 21,800 0
KumhoPetrochem 88,200 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 46,000 DN 50
IS DONGSEO 35,650 DN 250
Mobis 231,500 0
S-Oil 91,300 UP 1,800
HDC HOLDINGS 13,700 UP 300
S-1 98,200 UP 600
Hanchem 80,700 UP 400
DWS 44,000 UP 400
UNID 47,900 UP 350
KEPCO 25,300 UP 50
SamsungSecu 38,050 UP 600
SKTelecom 254,500 0
S&T MOTIV 45,950 DN 600
HyundaiElev 89,200 UP 6,100
