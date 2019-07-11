KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 36,550 UP 1,500
Hanon Systems 11,500 UP 150
SK 223,000 UP 3,000
DAEKYO 6,140 UP 90
GKL 19,900 DN 100
Handsome 36,450 UP 200
WJ COWAY 80,500 UP 2,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 148,500 UP 500
IBK 13,600 UP 50
KorElecTerm 64,700 DN 1,400
NamhaeChem 10,450 UP 400
DONGSUH 18,300 UP 150
SamsungEng 16,950 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 93,300 UP 2,000
PanOcean 4,820 UP 25
SAMSUNG CARD 37,300 UP 450
CheilWorldwide 28,550 UP 200
KT 27,800 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL188000 DN2000
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,900 DN 200
KT&G 98,000 UP 300
DHICO 6,180 UP 200
Kangwonland 29,650 DN 50
NAVER 117,000 UP 1,500
Kakao 130,500 DN 500
NCsoft 490,500 UP 4,000
DSME 31,500 0
DSINFRA 5,950 UP 200
DWEC 4,635 UP 35
Donga ST 96,700 UP 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,700 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 285,000 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 284,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 31,100 UP 550
LGH&H 1,265,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 341,000 UP 3,500
KEPCO E&C 19,450 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 102,000 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 44,400 UP 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,900 UP 700
