KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LGELECTRONICS 70,600 0
Celltrion 191,500 UP 2,500
Huchems 22,300 UP 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 UP 7,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,600 UP 800
KIH 79,200 UP 1,300
LOTTE Himart 40,800 0
CJ CGV 39,450 0
HYUNDAILIVART 17,350 UP 200
LIG Nex1 28,300 UP 50
FILA KOREA 71,500 DN 900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,500 DN 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,800 DN 150
AMOREPACIFIC 165,000 UP 6,000
LF 23,850 0
FOOSUNG 8,620 UP 700
JW HOLDINGS 5,870 UP 100
SK Innovation 172,500 UP 7,000
POONGSAN 25,700 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 43,350 0
Hansae 20,350 UP 100
LG HAUSYS 59,600 DN 200
Youngone Corp 36,200 UP 200
KOLON IND 41,600 UP 350
HanmiPharm 302,000 UP 9,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY327 00 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 58,200 UP 400
CUCKOO 130,500 UP 2,500
COSMAX 102,500 UP 1,500
MANDO 28,950 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 301,500 UP 2,000
INNOCEAN 70,000 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 35,350 DN 200
Netmarble 96,500 UP 2,400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S336000 UP7500
ORION 89,100 UP 3,000
BGF Retail 192,500 UP 4,000
SKCHEM 53,400 UP 200
HDC-OP 38,250 UP 400
HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,650 UP 250
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
1
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
2
UNC seeks to include Japan as official member: sources
3
(2nd LD) U.S. says it seeks elimination of N.K. WMDs that begins with freeze
4
(2nd LD) Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'
5
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source