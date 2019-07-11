U.N. panel approves request to discard ship suspected of violating N.K. sanctions: ministry
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. sanctions committee on North Korea has approved a request to demolish a ship held in South Korea on charges of engaging in illicit ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products to the communist state, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
After securing consent from its owner, the South Korean government made the request on May 23 to discard the ship, Koti, which has been held in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, since December 2017.
The demolition process will take place in South Korea.
"We have become able to send a clear message to the international community that if a ship is held on charges of violating sanctions on North Korea, it could even face demolition," a foreign ministry official said on condition of anonymity.
"This will help the faithful implementation of the U.N. Security Council sanctions," the official added.
The U.N. sanctions committee is also said to be considering whether to allow the destruction of another stateless ship, Talent Ace, which has been held in Gunsan, 270 kilometers southwest of Seoul, since January 2018 on suspicion of transporting North Korean coal.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
