Seoul stocks up for 2nd day on revived hope for Fed rate cut
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks advanced by more than 1 percent Thursday as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell bolstered market bets for a rate cut later this month. The Korean won sharply rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 21.8 points, or 1.06 percent, to close at 2,080.58. Trade volume was moderate at 368 million shares worth 4.93 trillion won (US$4.2 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 640 to 187.
The local stock market opened higher, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight.
During a testimony to U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Powell hinted that the Fed is ready to cut interest rates this month, a move that would mark the first time in a decade.
Technology stocks were among the winners as investors appeared to bet that Japan's export curbs could help South Korean chipmakers reduce their stockpiles amid a prolonged slump in chip prices.
Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, expected local equity markets to further extend gains on growing optimism for a rate cut in the world's largest economy.
"Dovish comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell are expected to provide a positive lead for the local stock markets," Seo said.
Top cap Samsung Electronics rose 1.43 percent to 46,200 won, and SK hynix, a global chipmaker, climbed 3.57 percent to 75,500 won.
Naver, the operator of the country's top internet portal, gained 1.3 percent to 117,000 won.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.46 percent to 139,000 won, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors fell 0.23 percent to 42,850 won.
The local currency closed at 1,173.50 won against the U.S. dollar, up 8.1 won from the previous session's close.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
2
UNC seeks to include Japan as official member: sources
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. says it seeks elimination of N.K. WMDs that begins with freeze
-
5
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source