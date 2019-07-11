Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Five under probe over illegal gambling during military service

All Headlines 17:01 July 11, 2019

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Five people are under investigation on suspicion of illegal mobile gambling during their military service, Army officers said Thursday, after the government allowed draftees in April to use mobile phones after work.

One of them was accused of engaging in illegal gambling with his cellphone around 960 times, betting a total of 180 million won (US$153,452) while serving his military duty until June, officials said.

The other four allegedly wagered between 2.9 million won and 46 million won through mobile gambling, they added.

"Of them, three were discharged from the military either in June or July. So, civilian investigators have been looking into their case," an Army officer said.

Soldiers attend a session aimed at preventing gambling addiction at a military unit on April 25, 2019, in this photo provided by the Army. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#illegal gambling
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!