(Gwangju Swimming) Korea Post to sell memorial stamps for swimming world championship
GWANGJU, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Korea Post will release 656,000 commemorative stamps for the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships, which opens this week in the southwestern city of Gwangju, the competition's organizers said Thursday.
The 380-won (around US$0.32) stamps featuring the July 12-28 swimming competition's mascots -- Suri and Dari -- and scenes of its six events will be available at post offices across the nation and on Korea Post's website.
Under the slogan "Dive into Peace," the competition in Gwangju will serve as a prelude to the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, with several Olympic berths at stake.
This year's competition will be the largest ever, with 2,639 athletes from 194 countries having signed up by the July 3 deadline. The previous event, in Budapest two years ago, had 2,303 athletes from 177 countries. In 2015 in Kazan, Russia, 2,413 athletes from 184 countries competed.
Through July 28, these athletes will be vying for 76 gold medals in swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving.
namsh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
2
UNC seeks to include Japan as official member: sources
-
3
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'
-
5
(2nd LD) U.S. says it seeks elimination of N.K. WMDs that begins with freeze