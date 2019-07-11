Large companies more dependent on indirect employment, report says
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Large companies have been found to be more dependent on indirect employment than their smaller counterparts, a government report said Thursday.
According to the report by the Ministry of Employment and Labor, the average ratio of indirect employment at 815 large enterprises with more than 1,000 employees was 20.9 percent, compared with 18.1 percent for 3,454 companies with more than 300 employees.
Indirectly employed workers are classified as non-regular workers, along with fixed-term and part-time employees.
The large enterprises' ratio of fixed-term workers was 16.9 percent, compared with an average of 18.2 percent for the companies with over 300 employees. The ratios of all non-regular workers at the bigger and smaller firms were 40.3 percent and 38.5 percent, respectively.
Local companies with more than 300 employees have been obliged to disclose their employment figures since 2014 under a government bid to encourage them to improve their employment conditions.
The report said workers indirectly employed by large companies are mainly assigned to cleaning and security tasks.
"The numbers of workers under indirect employment and fixed-term employees have decreased over the past three years but the number of part-time workers has somewhat increased," it said.
The Moon Jae-in government has been pressed to implement its election pledge to narrow the gap between regular and non-regular workers and switch all non-regular workers in the public sector to regular status.
Last week, non-regular workers in the public sector staged a nationwide strike to protest the slowing pace of status switches for non-regular employees under the Moon administration.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
2
UNC seeks to include Japan as official member: sources
-
3
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'
-
5
(2nd LD) U.S. says it seeks elimination of N.K. WMDs that begins with freeze