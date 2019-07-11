TWICE's Mina to be absent from ongoing world tour due to 'psychological' issues
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Mina, a Japanese member of K-pop girl band TWICE, will not be part of the band's ongoing world tour from this week due to health issues, the band's management agency said Thursday.
"Mina is suddenly feeling extreme psychological tension and enormous anxieties about being on stage," JYP Entertainment said on the band's website for fans.
"There's not any diagnosis out yet, and verification is being sought through various medical institutions," the agency said, adding that it has decided that Mina needs medical treatment and undisturbed rest.
TWICE's latest world tour, "TWICELIGHTS," kicked off in Seoul in May and continued in Bangkok and Manila earlier this month.
Mina performed in the previous concerts, but will not join the band when it performs in Singapore on Saturday as well as its subsequent concerts in Los Angeles, Mexico City and other American cities later this month.
She will also be absent from the world tour's Malaysia leg set for August, according to JYP.
"As the health of the artists is more important than anything, the agency will make utmost, all kinds of efforts for Mina's recovery, including medical treatment and rest," it said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
