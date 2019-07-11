KCC to spin off glass making, interior decoration businesses
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp., a major construction materials producer in South Korea, said Thursday it will spin off its glass making and other consumer goods businesses.
KCC said it will hand over its glass making, interior decoration and flooring material businesses to a spinoff entity tentatively named KCG.
The move will allow KCC to focus on business-to-business (B2B) sectors, like chemicals, including silicone and coating materials, with KCG handling the business-to-consumer (B2C) area.
KCC said the spinoff company, which will be established next year, will have assets worth 1 trillion won (US$851 million), with annual sales estimated to be 740 billion won.
In May, KCC completed a $3-billion deal to take over U.S. silicone giant Momentive Performance Materials Inc. to secure a new growth engine.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
2
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
3
UNC seeks to include Japan as official member: sources
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'