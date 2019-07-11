Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Busan subway workers end strike after pay raise deal

All Headlines 23:02 July 11, 2019

BUSAN, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Subway workers in the southern city of Busan ended their two-day strike Thursday after the labor union and management reached a wage deal.

Busan Transportation Corp., the city-run operator of the subway system, agreed with the union to raise wages 0.9 percent and hire 540 new workers.

The members of the labor union went on strike a day earlier, demanding a 1.8-percent rise in pay. Management, however, offered a freeze in wages and the hiring of additional staff.

The union, with a total of 3,402 members, began the walkout at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Around 2,400 workers, including train drivers, station employees and technicians, took part in the strike, according to the union.

But the company mobilized more than 2,300 non-unionized and alternative workers, effectively preventing the collective action from causing serious inconvenience to subway users.

Subway workers hold a rally at a train depot in the southeastern port city of Busan, July 9, 2019. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Busan subway-labor union
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!