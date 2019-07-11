Busan subway workers end strike after pay raise deal
BUSAN, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Subway workers in the southern city of Busan ended their two-day strike Thursday after the labor union and management reached a wage deal.
Busan Transportation Corp., the city-run operator of the subway system, agreed with the union to raise wages 0.9 percent and hire 540 new workers.
The members of the labor union went on strike a day earlier, demanding a 1.8-percent rise in pay. Management, however, offered a freeze in wages and the hiring of additional staff.
The union, with a total of 3,402 members, began the walkout at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Around 2,400 workers, including train drivers, station employees and technicians, took part in the strike, according to the union.
But the company mobilized more than 2,300 non-unionized and alternative workers, effectively preventing the collective action from causing serious inconvenience to subway users.
