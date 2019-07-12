U.S. offers high-level talks with S. Korea, Japan over trade spat: top official
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The United States has offered to hold trilateral high-level talks with South Korea and Japan to resolve a growing trade spat between the Asian nations, but Tokyo has yet to respond, a top South Korean presidential official said Thursday.
Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office, said Seoul and Washington are eager to have the meeting to discuss Japan's recent export curb measures against South Korea.
"We would like to seek a constructive solution, but the Japanese side still hasn't responded," Kim told reporters outside his hotel in Washington, where he has been meeting with White House officials and members of Congress to raise awareness of South Korea's position in the dispute.
Last week, Japan toughened restrictions on exports of key materials used in semiconductors and displays in apparent retaliation for a South Korean court ruling that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Tokyo's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
South Korea has raised the case at the World Trade Organization and sought to explain the move's damaging effects on not only the South Korean economy but also the U.S. and world economies.
Kim said he held talks with acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Wednesday, as well as with members of the Senate.
On Thursday, he said he plans to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. On Friday, he is scheduled for talks with Deputy National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman.
Kim said Mulvaney expressed hope that the two U.S. allies will be able to resolve the dispute in a constructive manner.
The senators he met also voiced similar opinions, he said, adding that he wouldn't comment on whether a possible U.S. mediation role was discussed in any of his meetings.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
3
UNC seeks to include Japan as official member: sources
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea changes constitution to make Kim Jong-un official head of state