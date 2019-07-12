Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- Top court rules in favor of Korean-American singer over entry ban (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea pulls off diplomacy over Japan's export curbs (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon's key aide visits U.S. over Japan's export curbs (Donga llbo)
-- Controversy grows over UNC's possible push to include Japan as official member (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Top presidential official visits U.S. in trade row with Japan (Segye Times)
-- Ahead of transfer of wartime operational control, UNC seeks to include Japan as official member (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President Moon not to grant special pardon for politicians on Liberation Day: source (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Russia tells S. Korea it can supply hydrogen fluoride amid Japan's export curbs (Hankyoreh)
-- Controversy brewing over UNC's possible push to include Japan as official member (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Foreign direct investment almost halves on-year in H1 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- FDI pledges to S. Korea dip 37 pct in H1 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Seoul wants Washington's help (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Gwangju raises curtain on FINA World Championships (Korea Herald)
-- Moon's key aide in US for mediation in trade row (Korea Times)
