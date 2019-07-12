(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 12)

Recently, the UNC named a Canadian lieutenant general its deputy commander ― the first non-U.S. officer to hold that post. According to the Hankook Ilbo, the sister paper of The Korea Times, Thursday, the U.S. recently asked Germany to send an officer to the UNC without prior consultations with South Korea. Germany initially decided to do so, believing the dispatch of its officer had been agreed on with South Korea, but dropped the plan after receiving a request from Seoul to do so, the report showed.