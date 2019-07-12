Yonhap news advisory for Friday, July 12
Yonhap news advisory for Friday, July 12
General
-- Follow-up on government response to Japan's export restrictions
-- Follow-up on decision to raise minimum wage by 2.9 pct for next year
-- 2019 FINA World Championships to kick off in Gwangju
-- Interview with Korean animator Kim Sang-jin
Economy & Finance
-- Interview with health and welfare minister
-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
S. Korean travel to Japan falls 5 pct from Jan. to May
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
(LEAD) N. Korea changes constitution to make Kim Jong-un official head of state
(2nd LD) Supreme Court rules against entry ban for Korean-American singer