Yonhap news advisory for Friday, July 12

All Headlines 09:01 July 12, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on government response to Japan's export restrictions

-- Follow-up on decision to raise minimum wage by 2.9 pct for next year

-- 2019 FINA World Championships to kick off in Gwangju

-- Interview with Korean animator Kim Sang-jin

Economy & Finance

-- Interview with health and welfare minister

-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
(END)

