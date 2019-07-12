Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 July 12, 2019

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/20 Sunny 60

Incheon 26/21 Sunny 60

Suwon 28/19 Sunny 60

Cheongju 29/20 Sunny 20

Daejeon 29/20 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 28/19 Sunny 60

Gangneung 29/19 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 29/20 Sunny 20

Gwangju 28/20 Sunny 20

Jeju 27/22 Sunny 20

Daegu 30/21 Sunny 20

Busan 27/21 Sunny 20

