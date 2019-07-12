Seoul stocks start lower on profit-taking
All Headlines 09:21 July 12, 2019
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened weak Friday as investors opted to cash in part of recent gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 3.23 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,077.35 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Most large caps were mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 0.32 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.36 percent and top steelmaker POSCO gained 1.05 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,177.10 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.6 won from the previous session's close.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
