Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks start lower on profit-taking

All Headlines 09:21 July 12, 2019

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened weak Friday as investors opted to cash in part of recent gains.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 3.23 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,077.35 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Most large caps were mixed.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 0.32 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.36 percent and top steelmaker POSCO gained 1.05 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,177.10 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.6 won from the previous session's close.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stock open
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!