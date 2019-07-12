Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 July 12, 2019

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

July 5 -- Trump says U.S. has 'very nice' relationship with N. Korea

6 -- N. Korea accuses expelled Australian student of spying

8 -- N.K. leader visits national mausoleum on founding leader's death anniversary

9 -- U.S. says it seeks elimination of N.K.'s WMDs, beginning with freeze

11 -- U.S., S. Korean nuclear envoys hold talks in Berlin
