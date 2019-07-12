Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung to launch Galaxy Note 10 in S. Korea in late August

All Headlines 15:21 July 12, 2019

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. plans to release its latest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, in South Korea in late August following a showcase event earlier in the month, industry sources said Friday.

With an Unpacked event slated for Aug. 7 in New York, Samsung plans to accept pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 10 two days later, ahead of its official launch in the domestic market on Aug. 23, according to local mobile carriers.

The device will only support 5G in South Korea, while both 4G and 5G models will be available for the global market, they noted.

Samsung declined to comment on the schedule.

The company last week unveiled an image of the Galaxy Note 10's S Pen and a close-up of a camera opening, hinting at an all-screen design for the new device.

The device is expected to come in two sizes -- 6.3 inches for the standard model and 6.7 inches for the premium one -- respectively priced at around 1.2 million won (US$1,020) and 1.4 million won here, according to the carriers.

Samsung Electronics Co.'s video invitation for a Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event in New York on Aug. 7, 2019, is shown in this image provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

