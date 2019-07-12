KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,800 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 44,550 UP 250
HITEJINRO 22,050 UP 50
Yuhan 231,000 UP 500
SLCORP 22,000 0
CJ LOGISTICS 135,500 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 94,700 UP 300
DaelimInd 107,500 DN 2,500
Daesang 25,100 UP 400
SKNetworks 5,470 0
ORION Holdings 18,250 UP 850
KISWire 25,450 DN 250
LotteFood 540,000 0
NEXENTIRE 9,340 UP 80
CHONGKUNDANG 90,400 0
KCC 264,500 UP 4,500
AmoreG 62,400 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 139,500 UP 500
HankookShellOil 323,000 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 16,450 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,400 UP 1,500
TaekwangInd 1,339,000 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 6,080 UP 30
KAL 28,600 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,855 DN 5
LG Corp. 73,900 UP 500
SsangyongMtr 3,825 UP 125
BoryungPharm 12,100 DN 100
L&L 14,900 UP 250
NamyangDairy 560,000 UP 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 51,800 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,850 DN 450
BGF Retail 194,500 UP 2,000
Shinsegae 273,500 UP 4,500
Nongshim 244,000 DN 2,000
SGBC 45,250 UP 1,950
Hyosung 73,100 UP 300
LOTTE 41,150 UP 250
AK Holdings 44,700 UP 850
Binggrae 68,300 DN 1,400
