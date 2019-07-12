GCH Corp 22,450 DN 550

LotteChilsung 155,500 DN 2,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,850 DN 300

POSCO 237,000 0

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15650 DN150

KiaMtr 43,000 UP 150

Mobis 235,500 UP 4,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 31,500 UP 850

HDC HOLDINGS 14,050 UP 350

S-1 99,200 UP 1,000

S-Oil 93,300 UP 2,000

LG Innotek 108,500 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 239,500 DN 2,500

HYUNDAI WIA 51,400 UP 1,700

KumhoPetrochem 87,500 DN 700

SKC 41,750 UP 1,100

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,980 DN 40

SPC SAMLIP 100,500 UP 2,200

SAMSUNG SDS 214,500 0

KOREA AEROSPACE 34,150 UP 50

KUMHOTIRE 4,215 UP 145

DB INSURANCE 53,300 0

SamsungElec 46,300 UP 100

NHIS 14,350 UP 50

SK Discovery 27,650 DN 550

LS 48,600 DN 100

GC Corp 115,500 0

GS E&C 36,150 UP 300

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,700 DN 350

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 238,000 UP 7,000

KPIC 123,500 DN 3,000

GS Retail 39,150 0

Ottogi 677,000 DN 5,000

IlyangPharm 25,450 UP 250

DaeduckElec 11,050 UP 50

MERITZ SECU 5,280 DN 30

HtlShilla 82,400 DN 1,600

Hanmi Science 49,000 DN 250

SamsungElecMech 92,400 UP 1,800

Hanssem 68,800 DN 500

(MORE)