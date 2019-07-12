Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 July 12, 2019

GCH Corp 22,450 DN 550
LotteChilsung 155,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,850 DN 300
POSCO 237,000 0
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15650 DN150
KiaMtr 43,000 UP 150
Mobis 235,500 UP 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 31,500 UP 850
HDC HOLDINGS 14,050 UP 350
S-1 99,200 UP 1,000
S-Oil 93,300 UP 2,000
LG Innotek 108,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 239,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI WIA 51,400 UP 1,700
KumhoPetrochem 87,500 DN 700
SKC 41,750 UP 1,100
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,980 DN 40
SPC SAMLIP 100,500 UP 2,200
SAMSUNG SDS 214,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,150 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,215 UP 145
DB INSURANCE 53,300 0
SamsungElec 46,300 UP 100
NHIS 14,350 UP 50
SK Discovery 27,650 DN 550
LS 48,600 DN 100
GC Corp 115,500 0
GS E&C 36,150 UP 300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,700 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 238,000 UP 7,000
KPIC 123,500 DN 3,000
GS Retail 39,150 0
Ottogi 677,000 DN 5,000
IlyangPharm 25,450 UP 250
DaeduckElec 11,050 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 5,280 DN 30
HtlShilla 82,400 DN 1,600
Hanmi Science 49,000 DN 250
SamsungElecMech 92,400 UP 1,800
Hanssem 68,800 DN 500
(MORE)

