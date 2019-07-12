KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,400 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 260,500 DN 1,000
Kogas 43,400 DN 300
KSOE 115,000 UP 500
Hanwha Chem 21,500 DN 300
OCI 87,900 UP 300
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,650 DN 550
KorZinc 447,000 UP 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,770 UP 90
SYC 54,400 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 47,200 UP 1,200
IS DONGSEO 35,400 DN 250
Donga Socio Holdings 98,600 UP 2,100
SK hynix 74,700 DN 800
Youngpoong 714,000 UP 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 48,850 DN 650
Hanwha 26,050 UP 100
DB HiTek 13,650 UP 200
CJ 98,400 UP 1,000
JWPHARMA 30,100 UP 400
LGInt 19,300 UP 350
DongkukStlMill 7,320 UP 170
SBC 17,650 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 26,950 UP 100
TONGYANG 1,765 DN 15
Hanchem 81,300 UP 600
DWS 42,550 DN 1,450
UNID 47,550 DN 350
KEPCO 25,450 UP 150
SamsungSecu 38,150 UP 100
SKTelecom 260,000 UP 5,500
S&T MOTIV 46,400 UP 450
HyundaiElev 88,600 DN 600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 36,100 DN 450
Hanon Systems 11,500 0
SK 223,500 UP 500
DAEKYO 6,170 UP 30
GKL 19,950 UP 50
Handsome 36,300 DN 150
WJ COWAY 81,100 UP 600
