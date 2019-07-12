KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 147,000 DN 1,500
IBK 13,750 UP 150
KorElecTerm 65,400 UP 700
NamhaeChem 10,350 DN 100
DONGSUH 18,000 DN 300
BGF 6,920 UP 70
SamsungEng 16,900 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 93,600 UP 300
PanOcean 4,810 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 36,750 DN 550
CheilWorldwide 28,750 UP 200
KT 28,150 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL192500 UP4500
LG Uplus 13,950 UP 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 80,300 UP 400
KT&G 99,200 UP 1,200
DHICO 6,220 UP 40
LG Display 17,050 UP 250
Kangwonland 30,000 UP 350
NAVER 117,000 0
Kakao 131,500 UP 1,000
NCsoft 497,500 UP 7,000
DSME 31,700 UP 200
DSINFRA 6,070 UP 120
DWEC 4,575 DN 60
Donga ST 96,600 DN 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,550 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 291,000 UP 6,000
DongwonF&B 291,500 UP 7,500
KEPCO KPS 31,200 UP 100
LGH&H 1,260,000 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 344,500 UP 3,500
KEPCO E&C 19,450 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 103,500 UP 1,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 44,100 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,800 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 70,800 UP 200
Celltrion 188,500 DN 3,000
Huchems 22,000 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 154,000 DN 3,500
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
4
S. Korean travel to Japan falls 5 pct from Jan. to May
-
5
BIGBANG's T.O.P released from military service
-
1
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
3
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
4
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea changes constitution to make Kim Jong-un official head of state
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
4
(2nd LD) Supreme Court rules against entry ban for Korean-American singer
-
5
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK