KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,300 UP 1,700
KIH 79,300 UP 100
LOTTE Himart 40,600 DN 200
GS 52,200 UP 1,000
CJ CGV 40,050 UP 600
HYUNDAILIVART 18,000 UP 650
LIG Nex1 28,400 UP 100
FILA KOREA 72,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 160,000 UP 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,100 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 3,035 UP 40
AMOREPACIFIC 162,000 DN 3,000
LF 24,750 UP 900
FOOSUNG 8,490 DN 130
JW HOLDINGS 5,900 UP 30
SK Innovation 175,000 UP 2,500
POONGSAN 25,700 0
KBFinancialGroup 43,850 UP 500
Hansae 20,450 UP 100
LG HAUSYS 59,900 UP 300
Youngone Corp 36,750 UP 550
KOLON IND 41,850 UP 250
HanmiPharm 299,500 DN 2,500
BNK Financial Group 7,460 UP 210
emart 140,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY323 50 DN350
KOLMAR KOREA 57,800 DN 400
CUCKOO 127,500 DN 3,000
COSMAX 103,000 UP 500
MANDO 29,350 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 301,500 0
INNOCEAN 70,400 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 36,100 UP 750
Netmarble 96,400 DN 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S337000 UP1000
ORION 88,700 DN 400
SKCHEM 52,400 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 37,300 DN 950
HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,850 UP 200
WooriFinancialGroup 13,850 DN 50
