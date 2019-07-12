HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,300 UP 1,700

KIH 79,300 UP 100

LOTTE Himart 40,600 DN 200

GS 52,200 UP 1,000

CJ CGV 40,050 UP 600

HYUNDAILIVART 18,000 UP 650

LIG Nex1 28,400 UP 100

FILA KOREA 72,500 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 160,000 UP 3,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 36,100 UP 300

HANWHA LIFE 3,035 UP 40

AMOREPACIFIC 162,000 DN 3,000

LF 24,750 UP 900

FOOSUNG 8,490 DN 130

JW HOLDINGS 5,900 UP 30

SK Innovation 175,000 UP 2,500

POONGSAN 25,700 0

KBFinancialGroup 43,850 UP 500

Hansae 20,450 UP 100

LG HAUSYS 59,900 UP 300

Youngone Corp 36,750 UP 550

KOLON IND 41,850 UP 250

HanmiPharm 299,500 DN 2,500

BNK Financial Group 7,460 UP 210

emart 140,000 DN 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY323 50 DN350

KOLMAR KOREA 57,800 DN 400

CUCKOO 127,500 DN 3,000

COSMAX 103,000 UP 500

MANDO 29,350 UP 400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 301,500 0

INNOCEAN 70,400 UP 400

Doosan Bobcat 36,100 UP 750

Netmarble 96,400 DN 100

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S337000 UP1000

ORION 88,700 DN 400

SKCHEM 52,400 DN 1,000

HDC-OP 37,300 DN 950

HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,850 UP 200

WooriFinancialGroup 13,850 DN 50

(END)