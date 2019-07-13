Seoul shares forecast to stay range-bound next week
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares are expected to trade in a limited range next week as investors will likely extend their wait-and-see mode ahead of the Bank of Korea's (BOK) monetary policy meeting, analysts said Saturday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 23.93 points, or 1.13 percent, to 2,086.66 on Friday from 2,110.59 points a week ago.
Market sentiment improved this week after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell bolstered market bets that the Fed may cut its interest rate later this month.
Still, investors remained cautious about the lingering U.S.-China trade dispute, which has shown little signs of abating.
Japan's export curbs on key materials used in semiconductor and display products are also expected to weigh on the market, analysts said.
"Expectations about the BOK's rate cut this year were raised after Chairman Powell hinted at an interest rate cut," Shin Dong-soo, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities, said.
Shin expected the BOK to slash its key rate in August, as the Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates this month.
Next Thursday, the BOK will hold a monetary policy meeting, with a majority of bond traders expecting the BOK to leave its key rate unchanged.
However, investors and traders will closely watch the BOK meeting for whether it will provide a clue for monetary easing later this year.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
5
S. Korean travel to Japan falls 5 pct from Jan. to May
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea changes constitution to make Kim Jong-un official head of state
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. offers high-level talks with S. Korea, Japan over trade spat: top official
-
4
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. waiting for N.K. response on working-level talks: official