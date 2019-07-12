(LEAD) Tokyo reaffirms its stance on tech export curbs: Seoul's trade ministry
(ATTN: ADDS more details in paras 6, 12)
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Japan reaffirmed on Friday that it has no intention to lift export curbs against South Korea, indicating that the trade row between the neighbors could last longer than expected, Seoul's trade ministry said.
During a working-level meeting in Tokyo earlier in the day, the Japanese side claimed that the measure is merely part of its own right to control sensitive or banned materials, according to a ministry official here.
Since last Thursday, the Japanese government has applied more complicated procedures for exporting fluorine polyimide, resist and etching gas to South Korea, a move that could adversely affect major local chip and display makers.
Under the restriction imposed by Japan, it may take up to 90 days for Japanese firms to ship the materials to South Korea.
The meeting, which ran for nearly six hours, was the first time the two sides had met since Japan implemented strict regulations on exports of materials used for the production of chips and smartphones.
South Korea has been calling on Japan to retract the measure and hold talks to resolve the frictions.
Japan said its decision does not necessarily mean that South Korea has transferred the materials to third-party countries, such as North Korea, but there were "inappropriate" issues in terms of exports to Seoul.
The Japanese side also hinted that exports for civilian use can be allowed in the future, although that may take some time, according to the trade ministry official.
Responding to Japan's claims, South Korea expressed deep regret and communicated concerns over potential adverse impacts on the global supply chain, the official said.
South Korean officials also said that it was also regrettable that Tokyo did not provide a full explanation or prior notifications before implementing the restriction.
Seoul demanded Japan provide acceptable evidence or grounds for questioning its export control system, the official added.
The trade ministry official said his ministry has proposed another round of talks over the tech trade restrictions before July 24, but the Japanese side did not clearly state whether it would accept the proposal.
South Korea thinks the restriction is politically driven economic retaliation for a South Korean Supreme Court decision that ordered Japanese firms last year to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.
Japan has lashed out at the ruling, insisting that all reparation issues stemming from its colonial rule were settled under a 1965 government-to-government accord that normalized bilateral relations.
Meanwhile, South Korea's presidential office earlier in the day suggested a formal probe by a United Nations panel or another international organization into Japan's assertion that Seoul has been negligent in the management of strategic materials.
Cheong Wa Dae claimed if it's proved that South Korea is innocent, Japan will have to offer an apology itself and immediately withdraw the export restrictions.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
4
S. Korean travel to Japan falls 5 pct from Jan. to May
-
5
BIGBANG's T.O.P released from military service
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea changes constitution to make Kim Jong-un official head of state
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. offers high-level talks with S. Korea, Japan over trade spat: top official
-
4
(2nd LD) Supreme Court rules against entry ban for Korean-American singer
-
5
(3rd LD) U.S. offers high-level talks with S. Korea, Japan over trade spat: top official