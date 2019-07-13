Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:09 July 13, 2019
SEOUL, Jul. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/22 Rain 30
Incheon 27/22 Rain 20
Suwon 29/21 Rain 30
Cheongju 28/22 Rain 30
Daejeon 29/21 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 30/21 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 29/22 Sunny 20
Jeonju 28/21 Sunny 20
Gwangju 26/21 Cloudy 30
Jeju 24/22 Rain 60
Daegu 29/21 Sunny 20
Busan 26/22 Rain 60
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
5
S. Korean travel to Japan falls 5 pct from Jan. to May
Most Saved
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea changes constitution to make Kim Jong-un official head of state
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. offers high-level talks with S. Korea, Japan over trade spat: top official
-
4
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. waiting for N.K. response on working-level talks: official