Saturday's weather forecast

July 13, 2019

SEOUL, Jul. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/22 Rain 30

Incheon 27/22 Rain 20

Suwon 29/21 Rain 30

Cheongju 28/22 Rain 30

Daejeon 29/21 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 30/21 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 29/22 Sunny 20

Jeonju 28/21 Sunny 20

Gwangju 26/21 Cloudy 30

Jeju 24/22 Rain 60

Daegu 29/21 Sunny 20

Busan 26/22 Rain 60

