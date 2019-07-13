(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 13)

Finding solutions could be extremely difficult because behind the ongoing spat are tensions over historical issues stemming from Japan's colonial rule of Korea from 1910 to 1945. We understand that the never-ending historical disputes between Korea and Japan could be frustrating for the U.S. However, it is undeniable that the root cause of the problem is the lack of repentance in Japan about past wrongdoings and a lack of consideration for the feelings of the Korean people.