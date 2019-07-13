(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 13)

According to recent data from the National Police Agency, killings by a family member accounted for 34 percent of all homicides reported in 2017, double the 15.7 percent by outsiders. The number of people arrested for killing a parent or grandparent surged to 91 last year from 60 in 2015. Such cases are expected to exceed 100 this year. Lesser examples of domestic violence have also surged with the number of people arrested for assaulting family members more than doubling to 2,414 in 2018 from 988 in 2014. Cases of people killing their own children also soared by 60 percent last year compared to the previous year.