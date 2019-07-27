(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 27)

The developments are startling enough for the Moon administration, which has placed many of its eggs in the North Korea basket. The security challenges have arisen at a time when Seoul has a trade row with Tokyo. In the sky over the Dokdo islets in the East Sea earlier this week, aircraft from China and Russia and a fleet of South Korean fighter jets were engaged in a tense face-off for three hours. North Korea launched two missiles into the East Sea, and Japan has ratcheted up its territorial claims over Dokdo. In a trip to Tokyo, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton vaguely sided with Tokyo and pressured Seoul to send troops to the Strait of Hormuz to back U.S. engagement in the waters. The global powers are capitalizing on the conflict between Korea and Japan for their own gains.