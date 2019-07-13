Today in Korean history
July 14
1907 -- Lee Jun, a Korean patriot, dies by suicide by slashing his belly with a knife in The Hague after he was blocked from attending an international peace meeting in the Dutch city, where he wanted to protest Japan's colonial subjugation of the Korean Peninsula.
1950 -- The United Nations secretary-general, acting on a Security Council resolution, appeals to U.N. member countries to send troops to the U.N. Command established to fight against North Korean invaders in the Korean War.
2004 -- The National Intelligence Service (NIS) concludes that Chinese hackers were behind an attack on 278 computers in 10 government organizations. The computers were infected with two kinds of information-stealing viruses: the Peep Trojan and Backdoor Revacc.
2007 -- Inspectors from the international atomic energy watchdog arrive in North Korea to begin operations to close down and seal off the Yongbyon nuclear reactor and support facilities.
2008 -- South Korea recalls its ambassador to Japan in protest of Tokyo's renewed claim to Dokdo, a cluster of South Korean-controlled islets, in one of the strongest diplomatic countermeasures against the neighboring country's long-running territorial challenges.
