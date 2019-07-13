(Gwangju Swimming) Hungarian swimmer takes 1st gold medal of competition
YEOSU, South Korea, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary won the men's 5km open water swimming title for the first gold medal of the 18th FINA World Championships on Saturday.
Rasovszky claimed his first career world title in a time of 53:22.10 at Yeosu EXPO Ocean Park in Yeosu, a city about 100 kilometers to the south of the main host city Gwangju.
Logan Fontaine of France got the silver in 53:33.20, and Eric Hedlin of Canada was the bronze medalist at 53:32.40.
This was the first medal event of these championships, whose opening ceremony took place Friday evening in Gwangju. The competition will wrap up on July 28.
South Korean Baek Seung-ho, in his world championships debut, finished in 48th among 61 swimmers at 57:05.30. Fellow South Korean Cho Jae-hoo came in 52nd at 59:07.80.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
5
S. Korean travel to Japan falls 5 pct from Jan. to May
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea changes constitution to make Kim Jong-un official head of state
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. offers high-level talks with S. Korea, Japan over trade spat: top official
-
4
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. waiting for N.K. response on working-level talks: official