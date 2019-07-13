N.K. propaganda outlets stress direct dialogue with U.S.
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Two North Korean propaganda outlets on Saturday emphasized the importance of direct talks with the United States, saying that talks with South Korea are meaningless.
Uriminzokkiri, a North Korean propaganda website, issued a commentary saying it is much more productive for the country to hold talks with Washington, which has authority over Seoul.
"It is much more productive for us to directly deal with the U.S. who has direct power over South Korea to discuss pending issues, instead of talking with the opponent who cannot move a step without the authorization of the U.S.," Uriminzokkiri said.
Meari, one of the North's propaganda websites, also issued a separate commentary saying it is meaningless to continue dialogue between the North and the South.
"Nothing can be solved when we continue the talks with the country that shows concern of a foreign power and does not practice, citing other conditions," it said.
U.S.-North Korea talks have not made further progress since the recent impromptu meeting between the North's leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Kim and Trump met at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom on June 30 after Kim accepted a surprise invitation from Trump a day earlier. Trump briefly crossed the border into the North, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to do so.
