N. Korean propaganda outlet slams Japan's export restrictions
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda media outlet on Saturday slammed Japan's recent restrictions on high-tech exports to South Korea, saying that the measure mimics the "trade war" between the United States and China.
Japan began to tighten regulations on shipments to South Korea of three materials essential to the production of semiconductors and display panels.
South Korea suspects the move may be retaliation for South Korean court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Koreans who were forced into labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
Uriminzokkiri, a North Korean propaganda website, issued a commentary titled "A shameless act, the result of a lack of remorse for Tokyo's historical wrong-doings."
"Japan's export restrictions derive from Abe's wicked and vulgar mind to earn support of the right wing through taming South Korea by mimicking the U.S.," it said.
It also said the trade restrictions are a wrongful act that just imitates U.S. President Donald Trump's trade ban against China.
Tokyo claims it imposed the restriction because trust between the two countries has been harmed. Japan has lashed out at the court rulings, claiming that all reparation issues stemming from its colonial rule were settled under a 1965 government-to-government accord that normalized bilateral relations.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
5
S. Korean travel to Japan falls 5 pct from Jan. to May
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea changes constitution to make Kim Jong-un official head of state
-
4
(3rd LD) U.S. offers high-level talks with S. Korea, Japan over trade spat: top official
-
5
(2nd LD) Tokyo reaffirms its stance on tech export curbs: Seoul's trade ministry