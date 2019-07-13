(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean diver Kim Su-ji wins historic bronze
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean diver Kim Su-ji captured a historic bronze in the women's 1m springboard at the FINA World Championships on Saturday, becoming the first South Korean diver to win a medal at the biennial competition.
Kim's bronze at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, was also the host nation's first medal of this year's championships. She scored 257.20 points.
Chen Yiwen of China ran away with the gold with 285.45 points, and Sarah Bacon of the United States got silver with 262 points.
Kim is the first female athlete from South Korea to reach the world championships podium. Previously, male swimmer Park Tae-hwan had been the only South Korean, man or woman, to have won a world championships medal, having grabbed two gold medals and one bronze medal in freestyle swimming.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
4
S. Korean travel to Japan falls 5 pct from Jan. to May
-
5
BIGBANG's T.O.P released from military service
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
2
(2nd LD) Tokyo reaffirms its stance on tech export curbs: Seoul's trade ministry
-
3
Trump says N.K. leader was 'so happy' to see him
-
4
Samsung heir returns from Japan amid trade row
-
5
S. Korea official voices uncertainty over U.S.-N.K. talks this month