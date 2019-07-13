Minor opposition party picks Rep. Shim Sang-jung as new leader
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's minor opposition Justice Party on Saturday selected three-term lawmaker Shim Sang-jung as its new leader as it moves to prepare for the general election slated for next year.
It marks the second time for Shim to lead the party, after serving as the head from 2015 to 2017. She will succeed Rep. Lee Jeong-mi.
She won a whopping 83.5 percent of the vote, far outpacing rival Yang Kyung-kyu, the vice chairman of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.
Shim's victory comes as the progressive party with six lawmakers aims to grab at least 20 seats at next year's election to become eligible to form a negotiation body at the National Assembly.
During the acceptance speech, Shim claimed next year's general election is especially significant as it is the first of its kind since the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.
"By winning the general election, the party will end the 60-year-old system in which only two major parties dominate and seek a transition to a system in which multiple parties rule," Shim said.
