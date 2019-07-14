(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korea avoids ignominy of being shut out as host

Before this year's event began, South Korea appeared to be in danger of joining that dubious company. Park Tae-hwan, who had been the only South Korean to reach the world championships podium before Kim joined him, had long pulled out, citing his lack of preparation. Kim Seo-yeong, who won the 2018 Asian Games gold medal in the women's 200m individual medley, may still be a long shot on the bigger stage. An Se-hyeon, once a promising swimmer in butterfly, didn't even survive the national team trials for the world championships.